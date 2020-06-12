Jefferson High School will hold its 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The event was delayed from May due to the COVID virus crisis.
Each of the school's 287 graduates will be given five tickets for the event. Officials said students, faculty and spectators will be separated for social distancing.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held Saturday morning, June 19, at 9 a.m. at the Arena.
