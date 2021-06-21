High participation is the result of Jefferson City School System's summer athletic camps following a decision to move forward without COVID-19 restrictions. The report came at the June 17 meeting of the Jefferson Board of Education.
The system's youth camps, summer practice sessions and programs, including a strength and conditioning program run by Jefferson High School strength and conditioning specialist Mike Morgan, will continue throughout June and July.
Jefferson City School System athletic director Bill Navas said they system will continue to require temperature and symptom checks as a precaution against COVID-19 throughout the school year.
In addition to athletic camps, all four JCSS schools are working this summer on facility improvements, technology updates and planning for its first post-Covid school year.
Phase one of the Jefferson Middle School expansion project is underway, which will consist of adding up to 12 new classrooms, including a new band room and modifications to the existing cafeteria. Additional expansion phases planned at JMS include space for computer and science labs and administrative space.
The system's STEAM Camp is up and running with campers learning about coding with drones and spheros, exploring how to design in 3D with a Virtual Reality Vive headset and building remote controlled programmable smart cars. The Georgia Tech Rocket Club taught STEAM campers the principles of rocketry and how to build and fire their own rockets.
Georgia Tech also partnered with Jefferson Academy to host the “Game Lab” Summer Camp. Over 40 JA students participated in the two-week camp where they learned about computer science and created their own video games.
“It’s amazing the skills our kids already have,” said JA principal Christopher Whitworth.
FREE PRE-K
Jefferson Elementary School principal Annette Beckwith and her colleagues met with area preschool directors and will be collaborating with them to create lesson plans that model where they would like to see students developmentally by kindergarten.
"It was a beautiful example of the partnerships that can exist in this community between all of us for the good of our kids,” said Beckwith.
Beckwith and her team of teachers and preschool directors hope to also raise awareness among parents about the free preschool available to them in the area.
OPEN HOUSE
Open house is set for July 28, however final decisions are pending as the system decides what will be done in person versus virtually. According to superintendent Donna McMillan, it will be more of a controlled environment.
“The feedback from the principals weighing in on last year was that parents felt it was a much more effective use of their time to be able to have that one on one time with teachers,” said McMillan.
Last year, the elementary school spread out different times for different teachers throughout the building and allowed parents to choose their time via SignUpGenius provided by the school, according to Beckwith.
“There were little groups of about eight to ten parents at a time instead of everybody coming in at once and parents feeling overwhelmed,” said Beckwith. “So at the end of the day, the parents enjoyed it better and so did the teachers, so it worked really well.”
ONLINE REGISTRATION AND TUITION
Online registration is open through July 14 and requires approval on Infinite Campus Parent Portal. Out-of-district tuition payments will be open from July 6 through July 23 and can be paid on Infinite Campus. Mandatory out-of-district parent meetings will be held July 15, July 18 and July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the JHS Performing Arts Ceter in the main auditorium.
TECHNOLOGY UPDATES
The BOE also approved the purchase of 200 Chromebooks and 50 LED panels following increased student enrollment for the coming school year.
The LED panels will replace the existing LCD in classrooms, but will be more interactive and function as a digital whiteboard, according to school officials. The board plans on purchasing about 50 LED panels each school year for the next three years until each classroom is accommodated.
