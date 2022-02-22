It would be impossible to count the number of local children whose lives have been positively impacted by Catherine Harris. For over 25 years, Harris has been a familiar face within the Commerce Public Library, serving as children’s librarian. She plans to retire from that role on Friday, Feb. 25.
Harris grew up in Bedford, Va. She’s always had a love for reading and literature and decided to get a degree in English at James Madison University.
After she and her husband got married, they moved to Colorado and then relocated to Florida, where her husband worked for Publix. It was in Florida that Harris got her first job working with children.
“I actually fell into that,” she said.
The Harris’ had twin boys and when they were still little, they lived near a small preschool that they could walk to.
“I asked (the preschool) could I work for you and let my boys come for free and I would work in one of the other classrooms and so that worked out great,” Harris said. “I started reading to kids, the little preschoolers and it just kind of started from there.”
When her sons were old enough to attend kindergarten, she applied to be a children’s associate with the Palm Beach County Library System.
“They put me in the children’s (department) and it was wonderful,” she said. “That’s where I got the kidsercise program and just started learning.”
She worked there from 1990-1995 until the family moved to Georgia. Harris said she and her husband wanted to move out of Florida and her husband got an opportunity to transfer with Publix during the 1996 Olympics.
The family moved to Winder and Harris started looking for a local library position.
“I went to the Winder library and asked if they had any openings and she said, ‘no, but I understand that the Commerce library is looking for a children’s person.' So I put in my resume and I got hired,” Harris said.
Harris recalls it was the “perfect” time to come to the Commerce Public Library. The library didn’t have a specific children’s person at that time and was relying on volunteers instead.
“I just came at a perfect time in 1996. I could just create this little children’s program for the whole community. It was great. It was wonderful,” Harris said.
The late 90s were also an exciting time at the library, Harris said, as they’d just gotten their first computers.
“We were so excited to get like six computers for the public to use,” she said, noting how much things have changed over the years due to technology.
Even something as simple as publicity fliers has changed drastically over the years. Those posters and fliers are now designed and printed electronically, but they used to be handmade.
“We did them with stencils and freehand. We would just do our big 'ole posters,” Harris said.
Harris has collected a number of memories over the years during various programs, ranging from kidsercise to outreach events in the community.
“There are so many (good memories),” she said.
Harris said a couple of her favorite memories are water fun day at Willoughby Park. She would read to the children before they went to the park, where the Commerce Fire Department would spray them with water during the heat of the summer.
One summer, they cooked s’mores over a campfire, had story-time and a coworker played guitar for the children.
Harris said the library’s pet parades are also some of her favorite memories.
“We would get such a variety. One girl brought her goats. One girl brought a pony one time. It was so neat,” she said. “…We have just had so many wonderful, fun memories.”
Harris also has fond memories of working alongside city employees and library coworkers.
“It has been a great journey with great people and I just couldn’t ask for more,” she said. “It’s really been the job of a lifetime.”
During her retirement, she and her husband plan to do some fishing on a small boat they own. They also plan to visit more with their son who lives in Colorado. Harris also plans to do some volunteer work in the Winder area.
