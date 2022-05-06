Otis P. Jones, of Buford, was recently reelected as secretary-treasurer of the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors. In addition, he serves as chairman of the board for Jackson Electric Membership Corp.
The cooperative elected officers to one-year terms at its April board meeting. Also elected as officers were Charles R. Fendley chairman of the board, and Steve E. Rawl, Sr., vice chairman of the board.
