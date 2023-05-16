Otis P. Jones, of Lawrenceville, was recently reelected as a director and as secretary-treasurer of the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors. In addition, he serves as chairman of the board for Jackson Electric Membership Corp. (EMC).
“Georgia Transmission is committed to delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity to its members,” said Jones. “The strong partnership between Georgia Transmission and Jackson EMC means that, together, we’re making investments that continue delivering the benefits of that commitment to the members of Jackson EMC, and the communities throughout north Georgia.”
