Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.