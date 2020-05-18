The Jefferson Police Department issued a warning over the weekend about the increased use of golf carts on city streets being driven by underage drivers.
In a Facebook post, the department warned about juveniles driving golf carts around town.
"We've had a sudden increase in complaints about golf carts, dirt bikes and other Personal Transportation Vehicles being driven on public roadways and also being driven by juveniles who aren't even old enough to have a driver's license," the JPD said in its posting. "We also had a golf cart with four juveniles on it tip over a couple nights ago. This particular incident occurred on a private property area of a local subdivision, but the golf cart had to first drive on a public roadway to get to where it ultimately tipped over. Fortunately none of the juveniles riding it received any major injuries."
The post also warned parents that they could be liable for their children who drive on the streets.
"The City of Jefferson currently has no ordinance allowing golf carts or other Personal Transportation Vehicles to be legally driven by anyone, whether they have a valid driver's license or not, on our public roadways. Parents, please understand that you can be held liable for letting your juvenile drive any type of motorized vehicle on a public roadway.
"We really don't want to have to start issuing tickets to juveniles and parents to get this issue resolved, but we will do so if it ultimately comes to that. All we want is to help keep your kids and our neighborhoods safe. Please help us do this by not allowing your golf cart, dirt bike, side by side or any other Personal Transportation Vehicle to be driven on our public roadways."
In a followup posting, the department said it had not received complaints about adults driving golf carts on city streets.
The posting received several dozens responses from citizens.
