Action on a proposed 358-lot senior community in Jefferson has been tabled until June.
The Kolter Group had filed an application with the City of Jefferson to annex and rezone 156 acres off of Old Pendergrass Rd. for the project. A public hearing with the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission was slated for April 4 to hear the request, but Kolter asked that the matter be tabled to give the firm more time to respond to a negative report from city planners.
"There is no compelling need to annex the property and allow intense residential development," city planners said in a report on the proposal.
The report also noted that the property lies in the service area of the Jackson County Water and Sewer Authority and that there are "better locations for age-restrictive communities in Jefferson that are closer to facilities."
Planners also suggested Kolter was asking for the annexation to bypass county government rules, including a current moratorium on residential developments in unincorporated Jackson County.
The proposed site for the project is just across the Middle Oconee River on Old Pendergrass Rd. City planner said that in the past, the city had used the river as a boundary line to further city expansion.
In its application, Kolter said that as part of the deal, it would donate 125 acres of nearby land to the city for possible recreation use. That land is mostly in a flood plain, city planners said, and is not part of the annexation request.
Kolter is the firm developing the massive Twin Lakes project in Hoschton. A major part of that project is also designed as a 55+ community.
