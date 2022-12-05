The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission approved preliminary plats for two subdivisions at its Dec. 5 meeting.
The planning commission approved the preliminary plat for a subdivision that will be located on Washington St. The current plat plans for 72 lots on 21.414 acres.
The planning commission also approved the preliminary plat for the Red Bird Manor subdivision that will be located on Commerce Rd. and Wilhite Rd. The current plat plans for 66 lots on 26.76 acres.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Dec. 5, the JTPC recommended:
• approval of a change in zoning condition for the Red Bird Manor subdivision, which would change the maximum building coverage for each lot from 25% to 35%.
• approval of a rezoning from R-2 (Medium Density Residential District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District) for 3.41 acres on Lynn Ave. The Jefferson Church requests the rezoning for a stormwater detention pond and parking lot near its development at the Jefferson Mill.
