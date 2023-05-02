Two rezoning proposals got shot down by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission May 1, both having received a lot of opposition from nearby homeowners.

The JTPC voted to recommend denial of a 48-lot subdivision on 34.5 acres off of Elder Drive. RWH Homes had requested approval for the project, but nearby residents from neighboring subdivisions vocally opposed the plan, citing "grave concerns" about possible runoff into nearby Lake Emily, traffic, and rock on the property. But a key opponent to the project appeared to be from the Jefferson City School System, which had written a letter in opposition citing a negative impact on the schools from the additional students the development would likely bring.

