Two rezoning proposals got shot down by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission May 1, both having received a lot of opposition from nearby homeowners.
The JTPC voted to recommend denial of a 48-lot subdivision on 34.5 acres off of Elder Drive. RWH Homes had requested approval for the project, but nearby residents from neighboring subdivisions vocally opposed the plan, citing "grave concerns" about possible runoff into nearby Lake Emily, traffic, and rock on the property. But a key opponent to the project appeared to be from the Jefferson City School System, which had written a letter in opposition citing a negative impact on the schools from the additional students the development would likely bring.
In a second no vote, the commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning and conditional use for a special event facility on 18 acres on Jett Roberts Rd. and Lakeview Drive. Nearby residents voiced opposition to the plan, citing potential problems with a wedding venue being located in a residential area.
The Jefferson City Council will have the final say on those and other zoning issues at its May 22 meeting.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the JTPC:
• approved a rezoning request for 5 acres on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive from R-2 to AG-R for a dwelling and outbuilding for agriculture use.
• saw a zoning modification request withdrawn from consideration for a proposed 55+ townhome community on Hwy. 129 and Storey Lane. Developers had wanted to have the 55+ requirement removed.
