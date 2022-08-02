The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recently recommended approval of the proposed annual update of Jefferson’s comprehensive plan, involving the capital improvements element (CIE) and community work program.
At its August 22 voting session, the city council will be asked to approve a resolution to submit the proposed update to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for review, comment and compliance determination. Once the update is “found in compliance with state administrative rules,” Jefferson’s planning staff will schedule a resolution on the city council’s agenda for adoption.
The update includes new population projections based on the 2020 census; the removal of completed non-capital items; the move of incomplete non-capital items to a future year; and changes to the capital improvement program based on the recommended capital budget.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business August 1, the JTPC recommended the following items for approval:
a variance to reduce the rear-building setback from 30 ft. to 18 ft. for a 0.372 acre single-family home situated on Borders St. and Oak St. in Jefferson.
ordinances to the land use management code to include the improvement of abutting roads and changes to size and lot width regulations in the R-3 Two-Family Residential District.
