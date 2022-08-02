The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recently recommended approval of the proposed annual update of Jefferson’s comprehensive plan, involving the capital improvements element (CIE) and community work program.

At its August 22 voting session, the city council will be asked to approve a resolution to submit the proposed update to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for review, comment and compliance determination. Once the update is “found in compliance with state administrative rules,” Jefferson’s planning staff will schedule a resolution on the city council’s agenda for adoption.

