Plans for a metal manufacturing building at McClure Industrial Park have cleared the first hurdle after the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit for 21.274 acres at its Nov. 7 meeting.
Applicant Oxbow Real Estate and property owner Earle M. Jorgenson Company plan to construct the roughly 200,000 sq. ft. building on Thomas Pkwy. and Callahan Ct. The permit would allow for manufacturing within the LI (Light Industrial) District.
