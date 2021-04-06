The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recently approved an annexation and rezoning request for .57 acres into the City of Jefferson.
The zoning will change from agriculture to residential, which is the current use of the property.
The property is “nonconforming with regard to county zoning,” the county's staff report said.
“The site cannot be used for most of the uses allowed in the agricultural zoning district established by the county.”
In other business, the board approved a variance for a wood-working furniture store on Washington St. in Jefferson.
Property owner Todd Dollar wants to increase the size allowed for a cottage industry from 1,500 sq. ft. to 4,079 sq. ft. for 1.04 acres fronting the east side of Washington St.
Dollar plans to use the extra space to facilitate a furniture store, where manufacturing and woodworking of the furniture is done in-house not via a small and portable unit.
While a cottage industry is a permitted use in its current commercial highway zoning district, the variance was needed to authorize the extra building square footage, as well as the use of a sawmill on the property.
