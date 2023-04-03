Pawn shops, tattoo studios and bail bonding are among the uses that would be prohibited in downtown Jefferson under an ordinance approved April 3 by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission.
The ordinance would amend the land use management code to define certain uses and to restrict or prohibit those uses within the Downtown Business District zoning.
Uses that would not be permitted include: Body piercing establishments, bail bonding services, payday loan establishments, personal forecasting services, pawn shops, tattoo studios and vapor bars/lounges.
In other business, the JTPC recommended approval of a conditional use permit for 0.89 acres located at 171 Jett Roberts Rd. for a modified home occupation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.