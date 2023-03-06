The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recommended approval of plans for single-family homes during its March 6 meeting.

Applicant Chris Worley sought a zoning change from C-1 to MFR for 0.976 acres fronting on Athens St. and Wilson Ln. The property already has three single-family homes and the zoning change would allow for the construction of three additional homes.

