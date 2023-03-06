The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission recommended approval of plans for single-family homes during its March 6 meeting.
Applicant Chris Worley sought a zoning change from C-1 to MFR for 0.976 acres fronting on Athens St. and Wilson Ln. The property already has three single-family homes and the zoning change would allow for the construction of three additional homes.
The JTPC recommended approval with the following conditions: the maximum number of dwelling units on the subject property should be six; the minimum heated floor area per dwelling unit for any new dwellings should be 1,200 sq. ft.; new dwellings should be finished on the exterior on all sides with brick or brick veneer and with asphalt composition shingle roofs to match existing dwellings; and prior to issuance of a building permit, a development plan must demonstrate compliance with parking requirements, minimum landscaped open space, minimum tree canopy and necessary drainage/on-site stormwater detention. Site improvements required in the development permitting process must also be installed prior to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy for any new dwellings.
The JTPC also recommended approval of annexation and a zoning change to R-1 from A-2 for 11.65 acres fronting on Rambler Inn Rd. at Rolling Acres Ct. near Sterling Lake Way. Applicant D. Cole Hudgens sought the annexation and zoning change in order to subdivide the property into eight single-family residential lots, with one already existing.
