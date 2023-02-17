Jackson County Chief Magistrate Judge Ben Green has announced his candidacy for Superior Court Judge of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
Judge Green has spent the majority of his career in public service. After two years of college, Judge Green joined the military. He is a graduate of the 3rd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment’s Officer Candidacy School at Fort Benning, as well as the U.S. Army School of Aviation at Fort Rucker, Ala. He is a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and former company commander. However, Green said the highlight of his military career is flying UH-1 Hueys out of the Winder Airport as a member of the Georgia Army National Guard while attending law school.
Judge Green began his legal career in the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office in 2010 trying cases mostly involving special victims. In 2013, he became the managing partner of Bradford, Primm and Green, a small law firm in Jefferson. He would eventually return to prosecuting as the drug prosecutor in the Mountain Judicial Circuit. There he spent the majority of his time on high profile wiretap investigations with the Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force. In 2018, he was appointed by the Superior Court as the Chief Magistrate Judge of Jackson County after the passing of Judge Sherri Thurmond Smith. As Chief Magistrate, Green says his guiding principles are to treat people fairly and keep the community safe. In addition to his duties as Chief Magistrate, Judge Green has also been specially designated by the Superior Court to preside over Superior Court cases involving protective orders, bond hearings and the circuit’s Accountability Courts when needed.
Judge Green lives in Commerce with his wife, Annette, and twin girls, Sullivan and Sloane. He is a former president of the Piedmont Bar Association, a former Ironman triathlete and ultra-marathon trail runner, NCAA track and field athlete, and the 2021 USA Powerlifting Georgia State Champion.
The Superior Court Judge seat is being vacated by Judge Currie Mingledorff, who is retiring.
