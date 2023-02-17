Magistrate Judge Ben Green

Jackson County Chief Magistrate Judge Ben Green has announced his candidacy for Superior Court Judge of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.

Judge Green has spent the majority of his career in public service. After two years of college, Judge Green joined the military. He is a graduate of the 3rd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment’s Officer Candidacy School at Fort Benning, as well as the U.S. Army School of Aviation at Fort Rucker, Ala. He is a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot and former company commander. However, Green said the highlight of his military career is flying UH-1 Hueys out of the Winder Airport as a member of the Georgia Army National Guard while attending law school.

