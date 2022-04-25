A civil lawsuit filed against the City of Commerce over a rezoning dispute was dismissed by a Jackson County Superior Court judge on technical grounds that the suit wasn't filed correctly.
Michael Scott sued the city last year after it refused to rezone a mobile home park he owns on Homer Rd. The mobile home park is zoned R-1 for single family housing and is grandfathered under its original use which dates so far back nobody really knows when the park began operation. Scott had wanted to have the property rezoned so he could expand the number of mobile homes on the property.
“…for the first time in the many years of operating the manufactured home park, (Scott) was advised by the City of Commerce that it was rejecting his permit requests on the ground that the property was designated with an R-1 zoning (single-family residential) zoning designation that did not permit additional manufactured homes in the park,” Scott's complaint said. “(Scott) was advised that the existing use of the property was a non-conforming use and that the existing manufactured homes were non-conforming structures.”
Scott said he also granted the city with sewer easements in 2001 in exchange for sewer taps for future mobile homes.
The Commerce City Council denied his request last year and Scott subsequently sued. But Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm ruled that the suit had not been filed correctly by Scott and the case was dismissed by the court.
Scott purchased the mobile home park in 1984 and some time later, the property was annexed into the city and given an R-1 zoning code. Scott didn't discover that, however, until the city's planning staff disallowed his plans to replace an older mobile home and to put homes on a handful of vacant lots.
