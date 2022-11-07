A Superior Court judge tossed a lawsuit that sought to stop elections in Jackson County unless ballots were hand-counted. The lawsuit was tossed Monday morning, less than 24 hours before election day (Nov. 8).
Donna Schaefer Moretti of Jefferson filed a suit Oct. 17 against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and all the members of the Jackson County Board of Elections claiming that the state's voting machines didn't work correctly and that voters had never approved using the voting machines or paying for them.
But visiting judge Harvey Wasserman threw out the case following an hour-long hearing, noting that Moretti had not filed the case correctly and that she presented no real evidence to back up her case.
"You've not offered any evidence whatsoever to support your claims," Wasserman said. "How did you get involved in this?"
Moretti represented herself at the hearing.
The suit was apparently part of a larger effort in the state by activists to disrupt the midterm elections. Similar lawsuits were also filed in several other Georgia counties, including Morgan, Cherokee and Columbia counties.
Lawyers for Jackson County said that with the election less than 24 hours away, any move to change how ballots were counted would "throw (voting) into chaos."
He said that in Jackson County alone, there were around 85 races to count on the ballots and that during the 2020 hand recount of just the president's race, it took 21 employees two days to do a hand recount. He said the county had already cast over 19,000 ballots before election day itself and that it would be impossible to do a hand count.
Attorneys also noted that all counties in the state were mandated to use the same election equipment, machines that were paid for by the state and not local county governments.
The suit was an outgrowth of the 2020 elections in which a number of Republican officials claimed the presidential race had been stolen. Multiple lawsuits in several states showed, however, that the election had not been rigged or that there were any kinds of major problems in the balloting.
