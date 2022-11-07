Jackson County Courthouse

A Superior Court judge tossed a lawsuit that sought to stop elections in Jackson County unless ballots were hand-counted. The lawsuit was tossed Monday morning, less than 24 hours before election day (Nov. 8).

Donna Schaefer Moretti of Jefferson filed a suit Oct. 17 against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and all the members of the Jackson County Board of Elections claiming that the state's voting machines didn't work correctly and that voters had never approved using the voting machines or paying for them.

