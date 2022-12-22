Winter weather

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency throughout Georgia Wednesday ahead of an Arctic blast that is expected to send temperatures plummeting into the single digits by Friday.

“Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” the governor said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

