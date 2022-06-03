Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.