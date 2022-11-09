Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appeared headed toward winning a second term in office Tuesday.

With 90% of the vote counted as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Kemp was leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, 53.7% to 45.6%%, according to unofficial results, well above the 50%-plus-one margin needed to avoid a runoff next month. Libertarian Shane Hazel was running a distant third with just 0.7% of the vote.

