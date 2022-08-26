Gov. Brian Kemp is using $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief to help boost public safety.

Kemp announced a new grant program Thursday that will provide up to $1.5 million to help law enforcement agencies cope with violent crime that has been on the upswing since the pandemic began more than two years ago and offset staffing losses that have hit police and sheriff’s departments.

