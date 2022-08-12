Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday he is investing $240 million in federal COVID relief funds in expanding Georgia’s high-speed internet infrastructure.
“Whether you own a small business in rural Georgia, run a farm that utilizes precision agriculture technology, or have children that need to do their homework, the expansion of high-speed internet impacts all Georgians,” Kemp said.
“Regardless of location, access to broadband service is essential for all communities in the Peach State to thrives. I remain committed to helping improve the lives of our citizens by closing the digital divide in our state.”
Many areas of the state still lack broadband access, according to a map published by the state government.
The Kemp administration will have invested over $1 billion in expanding broadband access by the end of the year, the governor’s statement said.
The funds will be administered through a competitive grant program. Further details about applying for the new grants will be released next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.