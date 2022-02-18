A new poll of likely Republican primary voters comes as good news to Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker.
Kemp is leading former U.S. Sen. David Perdue 49.1% to 39.5%, according to a survey of 1,072 likely GOP primary voters conducted Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 by Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group.
Two other Republican gubernatorial candidates were polling in the low single digits.
Meanwhile, Walker continues to hold a huge lead in his bid to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. The University of Georgia football icon was the choice of 69.9% of those surveyed.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black was running a distant second at 6.1%, according to the Trafalgar poll. Support for two other candidates fell below 3%.
For Perdue, the silver lining in the survey is that 31.2% of likely Republican voters who responded to the poll said they didn't know Perdue has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Perdue has made Trump's support a key campaign pitch. His first TV ad featured Trump on camera urging voters to support Perdue in the May 24 GOP primary.
The poll's margin of error was 2.99%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.