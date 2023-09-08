Kinetic by Windstream plans to close its retail store at 149 Pottery Factory Drive in Commerce on Sept. 15.
As customers increasingly use digital channels, including the GoKinetic website and customer portal, Kinetic is reallocating its resources to interact with customers in the ways they prefer.
The move will not change customers’ home service options.
Customers accustomed to paying their bills at the retail location have other options. Those include paying at another Kinetic Connection Center store, paying by mail, paying through the GoKinetic customer portal or enrolling in autopay.
Nearby Kinetic retail stores are located at 166 E. Tugalo St. in Toccoa or 129 East Highland Ave. in Monroe. The Toccoa store’s phone number is 706-282-1444. The Monroe number is 770-267-9445.
Customers may also mail payments to Windstream Communications, P.O. Box 9001908, Louisville, KY 40290-1908. They may enroll in autopay by logging in to the Go Kinetic customer portal or by calling 877-807-9463.
They may additionally download the GoKinetic mobile app from the Google Play Store, from Apple’s App Store or from my.gokinetic.com.
