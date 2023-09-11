Josh Gill of Clayton has been named the Jefferson, Braselton, Pendergrass and Hoschton operations manager for fiber-broadband provider Kinetic by Windstream.
“We’re excited to see Josh step into this important regional position,” Kinetic Georgia operations President Michael Foor said. “Josh is an expert in ensuring that we efficiently and effectively meet and exceed customer requirements. He is passionate about bringing our exceptional internet to all of our customers, no exceptions, as we expand our network and work to maximize customer value.”
In his position, Gill oversees Kinetic network operations and residential and business internet service delivery.
“I’m pleased to be in this position and am already working hard to make sure that everything runs smoothly and efficiently for our customers here in Georgia,” Gill said. “A big part of that is making sure we always provide the highest quality services and products — and we’re always working to improve.”
Gill joined Windstream predecessor Alltel as a customer service technician in July 2001. He then became a network technician in 2007, analyzing, testing, troubleshooting and evaluating Windstream network systems.
He was promoted to senior technical trainer in 2016 and to manager of the Blairsville and Hiawassee areas of Union and Towns counties in 2019.
A graduate of Colquitt County High School near Moultrie, Gill lives in Clayton with his wife and three children.
