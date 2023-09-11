Josh Gill

Josh Gill

Josh Gill of Clayton has been named the Jefferson, Braselton, Pendergrass and Hoschton operations manager for fiber-broadband provider Kinetic by Windstream.

“We’re excited to see Josh step into this important regional position,” Kinetic Georgia operations President Michael Foor said. “Josh is an expert in ensuring that we efficiently and effectively meet and exceed customer requirements. He is passionate about bringing our exceptional internet to all of our customers, no exceptions, as we expand our network and work to maximize customer value.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.