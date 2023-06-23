Barry E. King of Barry E. King, Attorney at Law LLC in Hoschton, has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
King will continue to serve in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit seat on the board, representing Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties.
He earned his law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1998.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
