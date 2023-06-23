Barry King

Barry King

Barry E. King of Barry E. King, Attorney at Law LLC in Hoschton, has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

King will continue to serve in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit seat on the board, representing Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties.

