1. Why are you running for office?
As a parent of children going through this school system and spouse to a teacher in this system, I have a strong vested interest in the dynamic growth of our education system offered in this community, of which I have been a life-long member.
What are your main platform goals?
My main goals as a member of the board are to work with other board members and city officials to determine the most effective way to lower taxes and promote positive growth for the City of Commerce and the Commerce City School System.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth should be managed by both the Commerce City School Board of Education and the Commerce City Council working cohesively to promote a positive environment for both children to attend schools and families to reside.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years?
Growth will be one of the top challenges we will face and being able to accommodate the amount of students that Commerce City Schools could potentially have in the near future.
As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
I would listen to the citizens’ concerns and ideas and work with the School Board to come up with short-term and long-term goals that are fiscally responsible for the citizens of Commerce.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My name is Knox Smith. I am a lifelong resident of Commerce and attended Commerce City Schools. I graduated from Commerce High School in 2002. After graduation, I started my career with Hall County Fire Services and went on to attend and complete recruit school with Commerce Fire Department in 2003. I have worked my way up through the ranks at Hall County to the position of Lieutenant. At Commerce Fire Department I have obtained the position of Captain. I have completed many fire service leadership classes throughout the years that I feel will help me in serving on the Commerce City Schools Board of Education. I served on the Commerce Planning and Zoning Board from 2012 -2014 and was Vice Chairman from 2013-2014. I am also a current member of the Commerce Kiwanis Club. I am married to Breanne Smith who is employed with Commerce City Schools and have 3 girls who will go through the Commerce City School System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.