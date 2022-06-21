The Kolter Group recently withdrew its proposal for an adult residential community in Jefferson, which would have been situated on Old Pendergrass Rd. and Lewis Sailors Rd.
During the public comment period of the Jefferson City Council’s June 20 voting session, Kolter removed its proposal from consideration.
“We're not going to pursue the deal on Old Pendergrass any further,” Kolter representative Larry Long said. “I appreciate all of you allowing me to meet with you guys and taking the tours. [I] appreciate your staff, the kindness and questions you have shown us during this process; and maybe somewhere down the road, we can do a project. I just didn’t want to waste your time on the vote on the discussion.”
