Lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, LLC, will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia.
Governor Brian P. Kemp made the announcement about SungEel on Thursday, Aug. 18. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
With more than 10 years of patented technology, SungEel specializes in complete recycling technology using a 100 percent full circulatory system. This system, which recycles end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap, has a metal recovery rate of more than 95 percent. Recovered metals include nickel, cobalt, and lithium.
"SungEel HiTech's entry into Georgia is the last piece of the puzzle to build a sustainable ecosystem of Georgia’s electric vehicle supply chain," said Suk Jae Yim, Representative of SungEel Recycling Park Georgia. "SungEel Recycling Park Georgia will conduct its full responsibility to build a U.S. eco-friendly industrial ecosystem in line with the expectations of the State of Georgia and Stephens County."
SungEel Recycling Park Georgia’s new facility will be located at the Hayestone Brady Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site, in Toccoa. The GRAD Program is a proactive effort by Georgia’s economic development community to develop a portfolio of available sites ready for fast-track development. Operations are expected to begin in early 2024. Over the next few years, the company will be hiring for technicians, operators, administrative, and sales roles. Those interested in learning more about SungEel should visit www.sungeelht.com/en or contact info@sungeel.com.
