The Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration has a new chairperson. Danielle M. Kuntz was sworn in as the board’s new chair following a Dec. 10 meeting.
Jackson County Superior Court Judge Joe Booth appointed Kuntz to fill the unexpired term of former elections board chairman Eric Crawford, who is moving out of the county. Board members are required to be county citizens. Kuntz' term will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Kuntz is an attorney and works for the Jackson County Public Defenders Office.
