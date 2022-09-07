You may not see them driving in patrol cars, an ambulance or a fire truck, but E-911 staff still play a critical role in public safety across Jackson County. Trudy Cobb, a supervisor with Jackson County E-911, is one of those critical job-holders in the county.

Cobb has been working for E-911 for around 15-and-a-half years.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.