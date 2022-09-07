You may not see them driving in patrol cars, an ambulance or a fire truck, but E-911 staff still play a critical role in public safety across Jackson County. Trudy Cobb, a supervisor with Jackson County E-911, is one of those critical job-holders in the county.
Cobb has been working for E-911 for around 15-and-a-half years.
She was taking a first responder course when someone recommended she go and try out E-911. She was overwhelmed at first, but soon fell in love with the work.
“So I said, ‘well I’ll just try it,’” she said. “And I loved it.”
No two hours are the same at E-911, much less two days.
“It’s never the same,” Cobb said. “You might walk in and do nothing for a few hours. You might walk in to chaos first thing when you sit down. Nothing day-to-day is ever the same.”
Cobb and other staff members spend a lot of time on the phone, answering emergency calls that range from fire and medical calls to disputes and arrests.
While being an E-911 supervisor is different than Cobb’s childhood dream of becoming a nurse, both occupations involve helping people, which Cobb said is a major plus for her. Cobb said she loves working in a job where she can help make a difference in someone’s day or life.
“I like to help people,” she said. “I love that part of it, when you’ve made a difference.”
Many times, E-911 employees speak with people who are experiencing some of their worst moments. The callers may be scared, angry or frightened. E-911 employees provide a source of calm during those emergency situations.
“Somebody might be having the worst day ever and they call you and…you might make their day better,” Cobb said.
The hardest calls for Cobb are those that involve death, abuse or issues with children or the elderly.
The department is also significantly under-staffed at the moment, which adds to the challenges of the job. Cobb and other supervisors are also on call most of the time.
“Here, you don’t really make a lot of plans unless you know that you have the day off. Because, being a supervisor, when you’re not here, you’re still on call basically every day,” she said.
When she does get time off, she enjoys spending it with her family and friends. She also loves to read.
On Labor Day, she plans to enjoy some free time and try to relax.
