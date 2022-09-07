There are a lot of things you can easily live without in life, but it would be really difficult to live without electricity. Hoytes Damons, a lineman apprentice at Jackson EMC, is one of the people who works to keep the power on for area residents and businesses.
Damons, who grew up in the Jefferson area, has been working at Jackson EMC for five years.
“Growing up around Jackson County, I always heard that Jackson EMC was a great place to work for,” he said. “They’ve got good benefits and the place was a good place to be.”
No two days are the same for a lineman and Damons enjoys the challenge of learning something new every day.
“You’re learning something new every day,” he said. “Meeting new members and troubleshooting different problems.”
Damons noted he can work in Banks County one day and turn around to work in Winder the next.
“It just varies from day to day,” he said.
Linemen can also get called in to work to assist with emergencies or during storm outages.
“…you never get bored being a lineman,” Damons said.
Damons also likes being able to work outside, but working in the elements can also be a challenge. Frigid winter weather and scorching summer days took some getting used to, Damons said.
“You get to working and forget about it,” he added.
When Damons was younger, he wanted to be a teacher, coach and mentor so he could help kids and the community. While the job and title may be different than his childhood career dream, Damons still gets to help the community.
Damons got to see that first-hand recently while he and other linemen were working to restore power.
“Some kids were outside when we were restoring power and they yelled ‘thank you, thank you,’” Damons said. “We see it and we’re thankful for them thanking us.”
Damons added he’s thankful for his career at Jackson EMC and said it’s been a great place to work.
“They’re really family-oriented. They really care about their employees and members. It’s a pretty awesome place to be,” he said.
During his free time, Damon enjoys spending time with his wife and their son and daughter. The family enjoys camping and planned to spend Labor Day weekend at Tugaloo State Park. Damons also enjoys coaching youth basketball programs in the area and watching sports.
