Jamie Dove enjoys a challenge. That’s a good trait to have for someone who serves as public development director of one of the fastest growing counties in the state.
Dove has worked in the planning department for seven years in a variety of roles. She first reached out to the county about an internship position while she was obtaining her master’s of public administration at the University of Georgia. Dove recalls county manager Kevin Poe asking her if she had a preference between finance or public administration and said the challenge of public development was what attracted her to the position.
“After learning of the daily duties in the public development department, I thought that sounded like a challenging environment that I could grow from working within,” Dove said. “I was lucky that Gina Roy, now our assistant county manager (public development director at the time), took a shot on me. It is all history from there!”
No two days are the same for the planning department, which includes the planning/zoning division, protective inspections (building and land development) and code enforcement.
“Every day is truly unique, especially in this time of growth,” she said.
Dove noted that, depending on the project, the public development department can have a project come before them multiple times through the three different divisions.
“We may see the project come through planning and zoning for a rezone. If the rezone is granted, we may then see the project for plan review and then land and building permitting. Lastly, if there are issues out on site, we may unfortunately see it for code enforcement, also. It makes the job exciting when you can truly see a project that has gone through all three divisions become a finished product,” she said.
Rainy days are the most routine work days. On those days, Dove and other staff put on their “boots and jackets” and make sure building sites are “buttoned up and not losing soil/sediment.”
Dove enjoys the hands-on aspect of the job and likes getting to work with people on their project, or with citizens who have questions.
“I enjoy working with citizens on problems big and small. Some questions are easier to answer than others, but that is what makes it fun for me because I have always loved learning,” she said. “I relate it to a puzzle: always keeps the mind active, always has different solutions and always comes in different sizes and/or number of pieces.”
Dove also enjoys seeing a project go through all the necessary steps and finally come to fruition.
“I also love when a project is able to be deemed complete; one of those that we have seen from start to finish, that always makes you feel good,” she said.
She also enjoys helping people when they’re preparing property for heirs.
“I have found comfort in helping citizens prepare their property for their heirs,” she said. “It is sad at times and a heavy task, but if you can help prepare someone for a challenging time, it makes it worth it in the end.”
The job comes with some challenges, too. Planning and zoning meetings can get heated with citizens upset about proposed developments. But the planning and zoning department has a larger responsibility than just considering what projects are well-liked, or disliked.
“The biggest challenge is educating people on consistency. We have an almost 700-page development code and a comprehensive plan that is our guideline for growth, development and enforcement,” she said. “You don't always win the popularity contest being the individual that interprets and stands up for these documents, but that is the job I signed up for and am expected to hold everyone to the same standard and accountable.”
But even on those difficult days, Dove notes she works with a great team who make the days enjoyable.
“I work with the absolute best team who make the days enjoyable. Our office and staff is small, and we all wear a lot of different hats, but this team is so efficient and effective,” she said.
During her free time, Dove and her husband, Ben, enjoy hiking, fishing and traveling. She also enjoys visiting with her family and has a love for stray/rescue animals. Dove is also an avid UGA football fan and tries not to miss a game.
Dove planned to spend the Labor Day weekend in front of the television watching football, as well as spending time with family and eating good food.
Her current position is a far cry from what she wanted to be when she was younger: A dentist.
“UGA chemistry and calculus taught me really quickly that I would not be pursuing that career path,” Dove joked. “I entertained becoming a park ranger for a while after that...anything to get me to Montana!”
