The old adage that ‘if you find a job you love, you won’t work a day in your life’ suits Sandra Haggard. Haggard, who serves as city clerk and executive director of administrative services for the City of Commerce, said she genuinely loves her job.
“I do look forward to coming to work. I don’t dread coming to work,” Haggard said, adding that even on the tough days, she still loves her job.
This is a second career for Haggard, who previously worked in banking for 30 years.
“Banking changed and it wasn’t the same bank that I had started my career with. Banking was very different,” Haggard said.
When Shirley Willis announced her retirement from the City of Commerce, Haggard said a friend encouraged her to apply for the job.
“I love Commerce. I love everything about it,” she said. “And at that time, Ms. Shirley Willis was retiring and I had a friend of mine that said, ‘you might be a good fit for that.’”
She applied and interviewed for the job and was offered it.
“Fortunately, they chose me,” she said.
Haggard has been in the position since June 2012. She oversees a number of city departments and said no two days are the same.
“Every day is very unique,” she said. “I can have a day planned out and it may go absolutely as planned, but then I can have a day planned and by 8:30 a.m., everything is absolutely different. It just depends on what is happening in the city.”
Haggard and other staff members' first priorities are taking care of the citizens and department heads’ needs.
“Paperwork can be done at some point. But citizens' problems and department head problems need to be taken care of,” she said.
Haggard said the city tries to treat all issues that arise — big or small — with respect and courtesy.
“Every person that comes in here, regardless of whether the problem is small, it’s big to them and it’s important,” she said.
Haggard and city staff also have to be able to think on their feet to find solutions. The power went out for around 20 minutes at the start of a recent city council meeting. It was ultimately restored, but Haggard said they were preparing to bring in uplighting and spotlights to get the meeting rolling.
“You’ve gotta be ready for plans B, C and D some days,” she said. “You’ve got to figure it out.”
Haggard said she enjoys almost everything about the job. Specifically, she enjoys helping citizens with their situations.
“I like everything,” she said. “Helping the citizens and making their life more enjoyable here, that I like.”
She hopes to make sure that, even in difficult situations like buying cemetery plots, residents are taken care of.
“They are in such a vulnerable state at that point that they don’t want to hear you do this and that, they just want to be taken care of,” she said.
The most difficult days are when the city has to shut off someone’s power.
“Those are the hard days,” she said. “…At the end of the day, we want everyone’s power to stay on, but we have to do what we have to do. Some days the job’s not easy.”
It’s also a challenge to accommodate citizens’ and businesses’ needs, while balancing the city’s rules and ordinances.
Haggard’s childhood career dreams are pretty similar to what she’s doing now.
“I played office all the time,” she said. “…It doesn’t surprise me at all that I enjoy doing this.”
Haggard said she loved working in banking, but wishes she’d been able to do what she’s currently doing for her entire career.
“Because I really, really like what I do,” Haggard said.
During her free time, Haggard likes to visit with her daughter, Bree, travel and watch television. She also has a group of friends that meet monthly. Haggard also loves the beach.
“Every chance I get, my feet step on the beach,” she said.
