Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 1:57 am
Katie Kersh says her passions are movies and singing, but she also loves to meet customers at her job with Talmo Grill.
Kersh has been with Talmo Grill for seven years, applying for a job there when she saw a help wanted sign.
"I thought it was cool and I don't live too far from here, so I came and I applied and they hired me," she recalls.
Kersh comes in early in the mornings to start coffee and setup for the tables. By 7 a.m., the restaurant begins to get busy.
Kersh wears a variety of hats on the job, taking orders from customers, taking food out, washing dishes, cooking, cleaning — whatever is needed.
"I do a little bit of everything," she said.
Her favorite part of the job is seeing the customers.
"I love taking care of the customers and seeing their smiling faces," she said.
In her free time, Kersh volunteers at her church and she also volunteers at the Talmo Library in the afternoons.
She's also "an avid movie-watcher," especially of romantic-action-adventure films (her favorite movie is "Titanic.")
Kersh also loves to sing.
"I sing here when nobody's here," she said.
When she was young, Kersh wanted to be an actress. As a child, she would put on plays with her mother for fun.
On Labor Day, she planned to sleep late and spend time with her family.
