April Kyle found her purpose in a classroom. Kyle serves as a paraprofessional in the moderate/severe/profound self-contained special education class at Commerce High School.
She had been working for the Commerce City School System for years as a substitute when a paraprofessional position opened up. She’s entering her ninth year as a paraprofessional.
“I had been subbing for many years within the Commerce City School System and have been asked to help cover in the class I am currently in. [I] enjoy serving others and in my opinion this setting allows me to do that on a daily basis,” Kyle said.
No two days are the same inside the classroom. Many days are guided by how the students are feeling.
“Our day to day, we have a routine, but it’s mainly focused on how the kids are,” Kyle said. “They plan our day. They guide our day with how they’re feeling that day. And that can change from hour to hour or it can be our routine.”
Kyle’s favorite part of the job is getting to work with the students.
“I enjoy the kids. They’re just the sweetest,” Kyle said.
She also enjoys working with the parents and families of the students and said it’s a daily reminder to not take anything for granted.
“It’s not an easy job for them,” Kyle said of the families. “It’s putting them first. It’s putting their families first. It’s more than education.”
Kyle noted it’s a challenge to see the students’ and families’ struggles, but it also serves as motivation for her.
“The greatest challenge is seeing the parents and their day-to-day struggles of raising, loving and providing for a child with special needs,” Kyle said. “Let me also point out seeing this challenge has been such a motivation to me as a parent and most recently a grandparent as I see the struggles and heartaches from time to time yet not one of our parents lets that stop them from loving and supporting not only their children but both Wes (Massey), Shanna (Maloch) and our class as a whole.”
When she’s not working, Kyle enjoys spending time with her family. She has four children and two grandchildren.
“They’re my everything,” she said.
Kyle planned to spend Labor Day “spoiling” her grandchildren.
She also enjoys reading, traveling, baking and crafting. Kyle thinks she’s worked in every setting at each of the district’s four schools over the years. She’s also been on every bus route and has worked at gates at sporting events for Commerce Middle School and CHS for the entirety of her career in the district. Another fun fact about Kyle is that she’s always in flip-flops.
“Lots of people know this but I wear flip flops rain or shine, cold or hot and even when there is snow on the ground,” she said.
When she was younger, Kyle dreamed of being a Marine biologist. Kyle noted her current position is far from marine biology, but said she’s found her purpose in this classroom.
“Didn’t know I had (a purpose) until I found this class and found the people that I work with,” Kyle said.
