The start of O5 Farms in Jefferson began in a blueberry patch.
Kasie Oliver said that a few years ago during her summer break as an educator, she began picking berries from husband's 100 blueberry plants.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 2:17 am
The next summer, she suggested to husband Jason that they open the blueberry patch up for the public to come pick their own.
"I hated to see them go to waste," she said. Jason was skeptical that anyone would come to Jefferson to pick blueberries, but the idea quickly gained traction.
Oliver said she took blueberries to a local farmer's market the first and second summer and by the third year, the pick-your-own blueberries had taken off.
Since that start seven years ago, O5 Farms has taken off as a unique small "hobby farm" business that Kasie and Jason do in addition to their full-time day jobs.
They've added more blueberries plants (now over 200), a refreshment stand for their three kids to "have a job" working and some other items.
In the summer of 2020, they planted sunflowers, which led area photographs to the farm to do photo shoots. That led Kasie to begin doing seasonal "setups" for photo shoots, something that has now become a year-round business for the farm as a photo venue.
Later, the Olivers added produce and a self-serve produce stand to the farm, something that took off quickly. And the farm has animals, such as goats, pigs, Highland cows, alpacas, rabbits and other animals people can see.
In addition, they've added a rustic AirBnB facility as a farm experience destination.
Kasie said she takes care of the farm in the evenings and on weekends around her job as a speech therapist in the Jackson County School System.
For Labor Day, she said the farm is booked with photographers coming to do shoots, so she will spend her holiday around that.
Although she grew up on a farm, Kasie said she didn't see farming in her future when she was a child.
"I never saw myself doing anything farm-related," she said. "I never wanted to live in the city, but I never wanted to live on a farm, either."
She said the best part of the farm work is getting to meet and interact with new people, especially those who want to talk about farming life and the families that come back year after year with their children to the farm.
