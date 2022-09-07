Anytime Rhonda O’Keeffe and her family moved, the library was one of the first stops she’d make in her new town. Now she helps run one as the library manager of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. She will have been there seven years on Oct. 1.
“When we moved here, this was the (first) place that I came,” O’Keeffe recalled.
She first began working part-time at the Commerce Public Library and later took a second part-time position at the Nicholson library. When the former library manager left the position, O’Keeffe interviewed for the job and was hired by the mayor and city council.
“And I’ve been here ever since and really enjoy it,” O’Keeffe said.
The tasks of a library manager vary greatly day-by-day.
“Most people…think you sit behind a desk and check in/out books. And sure, that is a big part of it, but that’s not all you do,” O’Keeffe said.
As library manager, O’Keeffe helps order books and other materials and evaluates what they’re missing from their collections. She also helps develop children’s programming and events that appeal to different age groups.
O’Keeffe notes budgeting is a big challenge of the job, as the staff has to balance funding when purchasing a variety of different materials, from books to DVDs.
“Libraries aren’t just books anymore,” O’Keeffe noted.
She added the library gets a lot of support from the Piedmont Regional Library System and the Nicholson City Council and mayor.
“We have a great system here,” O’Keeffe said.
Her favorite part of the job is getting to work with the children. She enjoys watching them grow up and still enjoy the library.
“You get to know them,” O’Keeffe said.
Her job as library manager is a far cry from what she wanted to be when she was a young child: A veterinarian. But O’Keeffe said she’s found her place.
“I look back at it now and kind of shake my head and say ‘gee, I wish I would have gone into that,’” O’Keeffe said.
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her two children and granddaughter. She also enjoys gardening, walking and reading, when she can.
“That’s the funny thing about being a librarian. I can’t read like I used to, I’m just so busy,” she laughed.
O’Keeffe planned to spend Labor Day enjoying the day off with family.
