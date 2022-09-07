Peter Craymer didn't grill BBQ on Labor Day — instead, he labored on the holiday as maintenance manager at SK Battery in Commerce so that he could later take some time off for a trip to Kentucky with his oldest son.

An engineer, Craymer had worked for over 23 years at his previous company, but the opportunity to work in the new high-tech world of electric vehicle battery manufacturing was an exciting move for him.

