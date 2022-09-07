Peter Craymer didn't grill BBQ on Labor Day — instead, he labored on the holiday as maintenance manager at SK Battery in Commerce so that he could later take some time off for a trip to Kentucky with his oldest son.
An engineer, Craymer had worked for over 23 years at his previous company, but the opportunity to work in the new high-tech world of electric vehicle battery manufacturing was an exciting move for him.
"I thought this is a high-tech company, it's close to home and a kind of start-up, a way to get in at the early parts," he said of his move to SK one year ago.
Craymer is the maintenance manager for the assembly part of SK where he oversees equipment maintenance with a team of around 50 people reporting to him. They spend a lot of time with the group of engineers from Korea who manufactured the equipment used to make the EV batteries.
Being part of the SK start up is Craymer's favorite part of the job.
"It's building the team to be successful," he said, noting that the firm continues to search for local talent for its long-term needs.
When he's not working, Craymer said family time with his wife and three kids is important. He also builds live steam trains as a hobby. In fact, his upcoming trip to Kentucky is to give rides on his steam train for a fundraiser.
As a kid, Craymer was always tinkering with things. His father was an electrical engineer and his grandfather also liked to tinker with things.
"We always dabbled in a little bit of everything," he said.
