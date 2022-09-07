Sports was the main focus for Rick Sanders when he was a kid growing up. Today, he continues to follow local kids’ sporting success from the bleachers, and from the driver’s seat of a school bus.
This fall, Sanders will begin his 41st year as a bus driver for the Jackson County School System. He began that career after a neighbor asked him to substitute drive for him — and he never left.
“I never thought I’d be a bus driver,” he said.
Sanders began driving as an adjunct to his farming career, something that was common in an era when the community had a lot of farmers — mostly men — looking for a little extra income and health insurance.
Sanders begins his day at 5:50 a.m. with a precheck then picks up his first elementary school student at 6:20 a.m. By 7:10 a.m., he drops off his load of elementary students at North Jackson Elementary School, then goes back and runs a second route for middle school students. He drops those students off around 8:30 a.m.
In the afternoons, he runs the routes in reverse, taking students back home.
Over the years, Sanders has run a lot of different routes with various combinations of students.
He said the best thing about the job are the kids.
“You love the kids, the kids are great,” he said.
Growth in the county with extra traffic, road construction and a large influx of new students has proven to be the biggest challenge. Hwy. 124 traffic is especially difficult, he said.
In his time outside of driving, Sanders takes care of cattle on his farm in the Holly Springs community — “piddling,” he says.
On Labor Day, he said he’d probably hang around the house with his family and cook something on the grill.
