Sports was the main focus for Rick Sanders when he was a kid growing up. Today, he continues to follow local kids’ sporting success from the bleachers, and from the driver’s seat of a school bus.

This fall, Sanders will begin his 41st year as a bus driver for the Jackson County School System. He began that career after a neighbor asked him to substitute drive for him — and he never left.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.