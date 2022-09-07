Alicia Vargas is driven by a need to help people. She gets to do just that as the family engagement and community outreach at the Commerce City School System.
Vargas has been with the district for about eight years in some capacity or another. She previously worked in social services, but was more focused on mental health and homelessness.
“Moving into a school system was a little different,” she said. “I came here initially to get my service hours, but fell in love with the system and the kids and really what we’re doing for our community.”
Vargas is also working toward becoming a social worker and hopes to hold that position for the remainder of her career.
Each day is different for Vargas as her position covers all four schools in the district. Her position is also unique because she’s one of a few staff members who is fluent in Spanish and she serves as the system-wide interpreter.
“That does keep me very busy, especially with our Spanish population growing the way it is,” she said of the area.
Vargas noted that during times of economic growth like the area is currently seeing, there’s often an increase in the Hispanic population.
“I think people forget that when we get a lot of economic growth, that it’s probably going to be a lot of Spanish families coming in because they do a lot of that backbone work that’s done in our country,” she said.
Vargas’ favorite thing about the job is getting to work with the students and their families.
“Being a part of their lives. Being able to link them to the things they need to be successful. Same as the parents,” she said.
The most challenging aspect is seeing the troubles some of the students and families have and not always being able to provide a solution.
“Even though we’re growing, we still have a lack of social service providers for our families,” she said.
During her free time, Vargas works with her husband at El Parian restaurant in downtown Commerce. She also keeps busy with a number of social and non-profit groups including Boys & Girls Club, Jackson County Family Connection and Kiwanis Club.
“I try to stay busy in the community,” she said.
She also enjoys hiking, spending time outdoors and traveling to Mexico. Vargas’ mother was from Bostwick, Ga., and her father was from Mexico. She said he instilled a love of the Mexican culture in her.
“I was born and raised here, but my dad was a proud Mexican. And he took us and got us to learn and love the culture,” she said, adding that she tries to visit Mexico at least once a year.
Vargas didn’t have any plans for Labor Day. She’s currently in graduate school and said she may use the free time to work on a paper. She also hoped to get some rest and relaxation.
