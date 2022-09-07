In her role as cafeteria manager at Jefferson High School, Lisa Wilson came home.
A 1984 graduate of JHS, Wilson came to work in the school’s cafeteria in 2000 when her children became students in the system.
Wilson comes in early to get ready for breakfast service. During lunch, she oversees the flow of food from the kitchen to the serving line and also keeps an eye on the lunchroom itself. When she’s not serving students, she’s doing paperwork, such as ordering food.
She said she loves working with students.
“I love to spend time with the kids,” she said.
Outside of school, she said she enjoys spending time with her family and grandchildren.
“Family and church and God, I couldn’t do what I do without the help from my family and this administration,” she said.
