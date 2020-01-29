Condemned killer Donnie Lance died at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 by lethal injection at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson.
Lance didn't give any last words and didn't ask for a final prayer.
Lance had been visited earlier in the day by 15 family members, one friend and three attorneys. He did not record a final statement.
