Action on a large subdivision proposed for Commerce was again tabled this week by the Commerce Planning Commission.
The commission previously tabled action on the matter in April following pushback from area residents and over questions from some commission members.
At the commission's May 24 meeting, an attorney for Cook Communities, developers of the proposed project, asked that the rezoning request be tabled until June. She said the company had a new plan for the South Commerce site that had only recently been submitted to the city.
City planning director Jordan Shoemaker agreed with the postponement, saying the city needs more information before moving forward and that the new plan had been submitted past the deadline for the May 24 meeting.
The delay clearly disappointed a large crowd of area residents who attended the meeting to voice opposition.
DETAILS ON
UPDATED PROPOSAL
The project, named "The Village At Harmony Grove," is the single largest residential community ever proposed in Commerce. The subdivision would cover some 181 acres along Hwy. 441 South and White Hill School Rd.
Under the new proposal, developers have reduced the proposed number of townhouses from 200 to 112 and single family homes have been cut from 370 to 327. In addition, a proposed commercial strip along Hwy. 441 has been expanded to allow for more business development and the project's amenity area has been expanded.
Under the new proposal, the community would be built in five phases with the 112 townhouses built first. Those are proposed to have 1,600 sq. ft. with a two-car garage and costing $240,000 and up.
Phase two would be 131 single family homes of 1,800-2,600 sq. ft. costing $300,000 and up.
Phase three would be the community's amenity area, which calls for a pool, clubhouse, two pickleball courts, a community garden, playground, dog park and walking trails.
Phase four would be the remaining 175 single family homes of 2,000-3,200 sq. ft. each priced at $400,000 and up.
Phase five would be the development of 14.5 acres of around 10 commercial businesses.
The design of the homes in the community could become an issue. Some planning commission members have voiced opposition to subdivisions with front-facing garages, a style they say isn't in keeping with the overall Commerce aesthetics. Many of the homes shown in the proposed development's paperwork do have front-facing garages.
The developers also submitted data that says the project's home prices would be higher than other nearby subdivisions and higher than the overall average of homes sold in Commerce over the last 12 months.
Developers also say the project would pay $3 million in building and development fees and $2.4 million per year in property taxes.
ANOTHER SUBDIVISION
In other business, the planning board voted 4-1 to approve the annexation and rezoning of 33.6 acres for a mixed-use subdivision on Old Harden Orchard Rd.
Several area residents spoke in opposition to the project, some asking for additional buffer space with a nearby subdivision.
The project calls for 42 single family homes and 32 townhomes, but planning board chairman Joe Leffew said under city ordinances, the project could only have 28 townhomes due to the lot size.
INFILL CONTROVERSY
In another controversial rezoning before the planning board, the commission gave approval 4-1 to rezone a .26-acre trace on College Ave. from OCR to R-2 for a single house. But the vote only came after a lengthy discussion about the plans and a back-and-forth with the builder.
In an unusual move, chairman Leffew's wife spoke in opposition to the rezoning, saying it doesn't fit with the existing neighborhood. The property is on a street behind the Leffew home.
Leffew also spoke about problems with the plan and pushed for the house to be larger than 2,000 sq. ft., saying other houses in the area have a larger heated space than what was proposed.
During the discussion, planning board member Melinda Cochran-Davis said she'd rather not see a home with a front-facing garage on the property just so the builder could get more square footage in the house.
"I'd rather have a more attractive 2,000 sq. ft. home that meets the character of the area than a larger one for the sake (of larger,)" she said.
Leffew pushed back and called for a larger house on the property, citing his personal interest.
"I'd rather have a house that adds value to my neighborhood than brings my value down," Leffew said.
Cochran-Davis: "I don't think it would, not everybody wants a giant house."
In the end, the builder agreed to find a way to build a 2,400 sq. ft. house with some adjusted setbacks.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, the planning board:
• tabled action on an annexation and rezoning of .57 acres on Lathan Rd.
• approved updated bylaws for the commission.
