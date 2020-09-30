A industrial development of at least 1.5 million square feet could be coming to Pendergrass.
Forty-Ninth Street Properties has requested the annexation and the rezoning of 213 acres along Hwy. 129 located across from the Quick Trip distribution center.
Tamarack Investments, LLC, seeks to develop a warehousing or manufacturing complex at the site, according to application documents.
“I’m excited about it. I think it’s a tremendous project,” said city administrator Rob Russell, who said he first approached the applicant 15 years ago about annexation. “It will bring a lot of tax dollars.”
The city held its first reading of both the annexation and rezoning requests at its Sept. 29 council meeting. The council will hold a public hearing over the annexation and rezoning at its Oct. 27 meeting.
The applicant requests a rezoning from the county’s agricultural zoning to Pendergrass’s agricultural zoning within the city’s Hwy. 129 overlay district.
“We do have a (Hwy.) 129 overlay district, and the overlay district allows warehouse, manufacturing and shopping centers,” Russell said.
Russell said the back of the property contains enough wetlands to create a natural buffer.
He also said preliminary studies are underway with the state department of transportation to gauge the feasibility of an additional stop light at the proposed site.
If the property is annexed into the city, the development would be subjected to stricter requirements for features such as landscaping, facade and setbacks, according to Russell.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard from Russell that a county-wide shared-services agreement is forthcoming. Russell recently attended a meeting of all the mayors and city managers within Jackson County, along with the county manager, to discuss shared services. More meetings are planned.
•accepted .231 acres on Glen Abby Lane as green space. The matter dates back to a 2004 agreement when the subdivision there was approved. The property has since had multiple owners since then.
•heard that Pendergrass’s new citizen advisory panel for zoning matters will stagger member terms. Four members will be appointed to two-year terms, while five will be appointed to one-year terms. After a year, those five positions would be filled with either the same member or a new member for a two-year term.
