A large industrial project in Commerce is set to go before a state review process.
The proposed project, “Dakota Commerce,” would include two or three industrial buildings on 214 acres at Yarbrough Ridgeway and Ridgeway Church roads.
“The proposed project is built-to-suit, with building sizes up to 1,168,570 square feet and 910,000 square feet,” according to the development of regional impact submission to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Developers plan to request annexation into the City of Commerce and rezoning for the project.
If approved, the project could be completed in late 2024.
The estimated value at build-out is $80 million with annual local tax revenues estimated at over $1 million.
