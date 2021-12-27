A large warehouse project is being proposed in Pendergrass.
Developer PDC Atlanta LPIV, LLC, is proposing a little over 1.7 million square feet of warehouse space on a 262-acre site.
According to the Development of Regional Impact study submission, developers are requesting annexation and rezoning of the property.
If approved, the "Jackson Farms Industrial Park" project could be complete by 2023.
