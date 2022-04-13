The head of three state transportation agencies is leaving next month for the private sector.
Chris Tomlinson has served as executive director of the State Road and Tollway Authority, the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority for the last nine years. In all, he has been in state government for the last 24 years.
Tomlinson played a key role in launching a network of toll lanes on metro Atlanta's interstate highway system, which has helped ease some of the region's notorious traffic congestion by providing commuters an alternative to clogged general-purpose lanes.
He also has been involved in efforts to share the cost of expensive highway projects with the private sector through public-private partnerships and has been a leading advocate for increasing funding for transit systems.
"Serving as executive director for the state of Georgia's mobility authorities has been the most challenging and fulfilling experience of my professional career," Tomlinson said.
"Chris has been a valued member of the team and a key leader in the transportation sector within Georgia and nationally," Gov. Brian Kemp added. "Not many leaders can say they started a state agency from the ground up while leading two other state agencies."
The agencies did not announce Tomlinson's next job destination.
