Each year, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce organizes a class of local leaders in a program called Leadership Jackson. In addition to learning about various local industries, businesses, and governments, the class is expected to complete a class project.
This year, the 2023 class chose to rehabilitate the Sheltering Hands Community Garden, located on the south side of the Jackson County Courthouse.
The garden was originally established in 2012, organized by efforts from Keep Jackson County Beautiful and recognized as garden #96 on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail.
The original intent of the garden, in addition to adding beauty, was to provide a place where citizens could find solace and tranquility, something often needed next to a courthouse.
With its recognition as a Butterfly Trail Garden, it also became an important source of food and shelter for local pollinators. In the years following its establishment, the garden became overgrown and needed a full restoration.
The 2023 class has been able to do just that. Prepping the garden in January by digging through the overgrowth, cutting, pruning, mulching, etc., and planting many varieties of plants in April. The previously inoperable fountain is bubbling once again. There’s even a new sign at the front of the site as the lettering on the original sign had faded.
Many of the new plants that were selected for the rehabilitation are “dwarf” varieties and will not tend to overgrow as they did previously. The 2023 Leadership Jackson class hopes that visitors to the courthouse can now stop and more thoroughly enjoy the garden once again and for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.