Garden rehab

Members of Leadership Jackson recently rehabilitated the garden at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Each year, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce organizes a class of local leaders in a program called Leadership Jackson. In addition to learning about various local industries, businesses, and governments, the class is expected to complete a class project.

This year, the 2023 class chose to rehabilitate the Sheltering Hands Community Garden, located on the south side of the Jackson County Courthouse.

