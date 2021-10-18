The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority named authority engineer Joey Leslie the interim authority manager at its meeting on Oct. 14.
Currentauthority manager Eric Klerk is retiring at the end of this year.
The board Klerk for a remarkable career at the authority, where he has worked since 2005. Klerk is largely responsible for growing the water and sewerage system into the well-oiled machine it is today.
“If you notice the prevailing attitude from Mr. Klerk tonight, it’s because this is his last board meeting,” chairman Dylan Wilbanks joked.
“The impact he's had on this water authority can't be measured except by literally everything you're looking at right now — there's a culture here,” said Wilbanks. “The turnover is very, very low — to the extent it wasn't clear in the budget. This team does more with less in terms of payroll, and certainly the industry average, so we really want to thank Eric.”
Klerk thanked the board for its support.
“Part of this success has been the support of the board,” said Klerk after receiving his award. “Obviously, I would have been hamstrung if I didn't have the support of a lot of the board members and staff over the years, so a lot of that does go on to dedicated board members and y'all don't get any compensation whatsoever except a free meal. I know there's a lot of time involved and it's a lot of what we represent, considering there is no compensation. I mean, that's a lot. You deal with a lot of sticky issues and so your service is very much appreciated and supported.”
2022 PROPOSED BUDGET
In other business, the board was presented with its proposed budget by Klerk and authority financial director Judy Smith.
Notable items within the budget include a $1.80 base rate increase for existing customers that will be reflected in the 2022 rate schedule for year two of the approved five-year implementation. Since base fees for sewer customers served by a lift station were implemented in full in 2021, no further sewer rate increase was recommended.
For water customers in 2022, no increases were recommended in base or usage fees. However, an operating expense increase of $394,478, or 6.5%, is a direct result of the growth the system has experienced over the last two years.
Other changes in the 2022 proposed budget are on sales and benefits, which are projected to increase by $211,815, or 5.6%. This increase is in line with the rate of inflation for 2021, however the bulk of this increase is from three new proposed employee positions: a meter installation and maintenance technician, a collection system operator and an IT associate.
Overall, annual revenues should exceed expenditures in the authority’s proposed 2022 budget, as it has since 2014.
